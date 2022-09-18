Prince William ‘wants’ to follow Queen Elizabeth as king

Prince William is expected to draw inspiration from Queen Elizabeth.

Prince of Wales is now the next in line to the throne.

He has followed his father with the Earthshot Prize.

When he assumes the throne in the future, Prince William is expected to draw inspiration from his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth, a royal expert has predicted.

William, who is now the Prince of Wales, is now the next in line to the throne when his father Charles succeeded to the throne on September 8, 2022, when Queen Elizabeth passed away.

Richard Fitzwilliam, a royal specialist, commented on what might be expected of Prince William in the future, telling media that “it has been intimated that the Queen’s handling of affairs is very much the path he (Prince William) would prefer to follow.”

Fitzwilliam said that Prince William is likely to draw influence from both his late mother Princess Diana and his father King Charles.

He declared, “He has followed his father with the Earthshot Prize and the environmental concerns. Diana probably contributed to that by inspiring him to work on mental health.

