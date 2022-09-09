Queen Elizabeth passed away ‘mourning,’ prince ‘never recovered’

Queen Elizabeth passed away from a broken heart because she was never able to “get over” losing Prince Philip.

According to Piers Morgan, Queen Elizabeth passed away from a broken heart because she was never able to “get over” losing Prince Philip.

These startling revelations were made by Piers Morgan during his interview with Sky News Australia’s First Edition.

He commented on the “peaceful” passing of Queen Elizabeth in Scotland’s Balmoral and speculated as to whether she ever truly “get over” the loss of her “loving” Prince Philip.

“They were married for over 70 years. He was her rock,” he told host Stefanovic from the show.

“He was this gigantic figure of support for her. He abandoned his own very successful naval career to be by her side and I think they were a magnificent couple and she never really recovered.”

Furthermore, because to COVID-19 regulations, the Queen was also forced to sit by herself during his burial procession in April of last year.

“I mean that haunting image of her I felt when she was left in the church on her own at his funeral because of lockdown rules.” Morgan went as far as to admit.

“She was there on her own, in her mask, with none of her family there, mourning the loss of this man on her own and I don’t think she ever really recovered.”

Before concluding he added, “I think she had a broken heart and then her body began to give up and I think that she’s now reunited with him.”

