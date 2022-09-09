Queen Elizabeth reign: Kennedy’s assassination, Brexit, Covid-19

The Queen was crowned in 1953, a year after her father, King George VI, died.

Queen Elizabeth was a constant in a changing world. The monarch, who died on Thursday at Balmoral, witnessed several key events during her reign.

The Queen was crowned in 1953, a year after her father, King George VI, died.

When John F. Kennedy was slain in 1963, the Queen sent her profound condolences to then-First Lady Jacqueline.

The monarch observed Britain’s most deadly mining-related accident, known as the Aberfan Disaster, in 1966.

On July 20, 1969, the Queen congratulated Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin after they successfully landed on the moon for the first time.

In 1977, the Queen celebrated 25 years of her reign and witnessed the momentous moment of Britain’s first female prime leader, Margaret Thatcher, taking office in 1979.

Queen witnessed Germany’s unification following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

When Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997, the Queen and the royal family found themselves at the centre of controversy.

The king delivered a moving speech at Diana’s funeral five days after she died in Paris.

Following the devastating attacks on the World Trade Centers in the United States, Queen Elizabeth II issued a historic order to military bands outside Buckingham Palace to play the American national song.

On the one hand, the Queen celebrated her 50th year on the reign, while on the other, she lost her only sister, Princess Margaret, and her mother.

The Queen not only celebrated her diamond jubilee in 2012, but she also starred in a spectacular film for the London Olympics with James Bond.

When 52% of British people chose to leave the European Union in 2016, the Queen was still the monarch.

During the tough times of Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, Queen addressed a message to Britishers via broadcast.

When her husband, Prince Philip, died in 2021, the monarch was profoundly bereft.

