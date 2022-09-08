Ranbir Kapoor and Director visit Lalbaughcha Raja before release

“Brahmastra,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, is finally prepared for release.

“Brahmastra,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy, is finally prepared for release. The audience’s enthusiasm has increased double, and how! The Shah Rukh Khan special appearance has helped the Ayan Mukerji directed movie experience a rise in advance bookings. In preparation for the release of “Brahmastra,” Ranbir and Ayan were spotted visiting Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Ranbir is seen wearing a blue kurta and white pyjamas in the video, while Ayan is wearing a red kurta. In order to control his long hair, Ranbir is also wearing a hairband. The actor-director team can also be seen talking to spectators in front of the main entrance. Have a look:

Today in Mumbai, the producers are holding a special fan screening of their movie. Two fan screenings will still take place on September 8 despite the movie’s scheduled release date of September 9. The fortunate number for Alia and Ranbir is 8.

The soon-to-be parents were spotted in Delhi on Wednesday promoting the movie. Alia responded to the continuing boycott movement against the movie when speaking with the media. Alia was asked how she felt about the boycott trend’s current “climate.” The actress quipped, “Which climate? Summer? Winter? There’s no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now, we need to be healthy, safe, and secure. We should all feel grateful for life in general, aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. Negative kuchh nahi hain environment, sab positive hain, sab acha hain. We are so happy that theatres are back, films are back in theatres. We are very grateful that we are getting to do our job and put it out for the audience to watch. Climate yahi hain ki abhi September shuru ho gaya, agli maheene October shuru hoga.”