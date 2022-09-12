Ranbir Kapoor REFUSED Star Wars because he was afraid to try out for role

Ranbir Kapoor is now riding high thanks to the success of his most recent film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The ‘Astraverse’ film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first of a trilogy influenced by mythology and fantasy, and is about the realm of ‘Astras’ (celestial weapons).

Ranbir said in a 2016 interview with Rajeev Masand that he was given the part of the second protagonist in Star Wars. He, however, declined the offer. “I was approached to audition for the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years ago,” he explained.

Ranbir further stated that while the offer did not pique his attention, he would rather create his own Star Wars with Ayan Mukerji. “Let us create our own Star Wars.” Let us not chase what is already there. That’s fantastic, but I have an opportunity here, and I don’t believe Ayan is less talented than JJ Abrams or George Lucas.

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke 23 box office records in its first weekend. The Ayan Mukerji film grossed Rs 105.30 crore in its first weekend in Hindi, with an additional Rs 13.75 crore in the South dubbed versions. Brahmastra’s All-India weekend total is Rs 119 crore, making it the second-highest of all time for a Bollywood film behind Sanju, which earned 120 crores on its first weekend. Furthermore, the film’s current global revenue stands at 207 crore.

