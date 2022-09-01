Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani posed for photos with the media.

On Wednesday, a paparazzo account released a video of the mother-daughter pair grinning for the camera and thanking the photographers on Instagram.

Raveena and Rasha could also be seen lowering their hands to the photographers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video, Raveena and Rasha could also be seen lowering their hands to the photographers. Raveena arrived with a tiny basket in her hand and donned a long pink and white outfit for the occasion. Rasha chose ethnic clothing in mustard and high heels.

Fans reacted to the video by equating Rasha to Tara Sutaria, an actor. “Tara Sutaria 2.0 version,” someone wrote. She looks like Tara Sutaria, if anyone has noticed, according to another comment, “Ye Tara Sutaria jaise lagti hai kisi ne notice kiya ho to.” A person on Instagram commented, “I assumed that was Tara Sutaria.” ‘Mini Tara Sutaria?’ an admirer enquired.

Another individual added, “Pretty like her mum.” A supporter commented, “Raveena’s daughter looks like Alia Bhatt.” One comment stated, “Next upcoming actress.” Mumma tiny, a different person said.

On Instagram, Raveena also posted peeks of her family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Raveena was seen performing puja in front of a Ganesha idol in the first picture. She was seen in another photo receiving blessings from the god with her husband Anil Thadani, their kids Ranbirvardhan, and Rasha.

The actor also shared pictures of his family members posing in front of an idol. “All about today!” Raveena captioned the post in which she shared the pictures. Festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, Om Ganeshay Namah, and Ganpatibappam Morya were included as hashtags. Rasha shared images of herself wearing the mustard dress on Instagram. She posted the images without a text but with the emojis for a red heart and folded hands.