Reese Witherspoon welcomes fall with a lovely Instagram video

Reese Witherspoon posted a cute video promoting her clothing brand.

The actress capitalized on the current “he/she’s 10” craze on social media.

The Legally Blonde star referred to herself as the shows “#1 Fan”.

Reese Witherspoon, an American actress, posted a cute video on social media to welcome autumn.

The 46 year-old Legally Blonde actress posed for an Instagram photo while dressed for an autumn festival and referred to herself as the show’s “#1 Fan.”

The Oscar winner donned a green and black check dress with long sleeves, a high collar, and tiers with ribbon trim while promoting her Draper James brand.

The video was a part of the She’s A Ten craze.

For the uninformed, the craze, which started on TikTok in May, starts with a person rating a fictitious partner on an attractiveness scale from 1 to 10, then providing a bad or good quality that can alter their score.

From the Draper James website, the clip featured seasonal products including a Hello Fall, a pink pullover, and burnt orange boots.

She’s a 10, but she blows out the fall candles in August (leaf emoji), @draperjames. The Big Little Lies star capitalised on the current “he/she’s 10” craze on social media.

Recently, the renowned Hollywood producer agreed to appear as a guest host on The View.

