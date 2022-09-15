Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal decide to hold one of their wedding events at an iconic location

Sources indicated that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had made the decision to host a wedding reception at a famous location that had been around since 1913.

The historic location in New Delhi, which has been there for 110 years, will host one of Richa and Ali’s wedding ceremonies.

The club was founded in 1913, making it one of India’s oldest. One of the most exclusive locations in India’s capital is the Delhi GymKhana Club.

Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, according to an Indian source, is another name for the club. Delhi Gymkhana Club became the new name when India gained its independence in 1947.

The wedding will take place in October. The 30th of September will mark the start of their wedding festivities, which will last through the 7th of October. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will take place on October 1st, according to the sources.

Both actors intended to have two celebrations, one in Mumbai on October 6 and the second in Los Angeles on October 7.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha intend to finish up all of their work-related obligations by September 24 in order to concentrate on their wedding celebrations.

The duo is eagerly anticipating the publication of the upcoming Fukrey sequel on the professional front.