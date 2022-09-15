Finally getting hitched on October 6 in Mumbai, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will wed on October 6 in Mumbai....
Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, according to an Indian source, is another name for the club. Delhi Gymkhana Club became the new name when India gained its independence in 1947.
The wedding will take place in October. The 30th of September will mark the start of their wedding festivities, which will last through the 7th of October. The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will take place on October 1st, according to the sources.
Both actors intended to have two celebrations, one in Mumbai on October 6 and the second in Los Angeles on October 7.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha intend to finish up all of their work-related obligations by September 24 in order to concentrate on their wedding celebrations.
The duo is eagerly anticipating the publication of the upcoming Fukrey sequel on the professional front.
