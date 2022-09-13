Advertisement
RM receives love from BTS J-Hope on his birthday

Articles
  • BTS J-Hope sent a continuous stream of messages to his fellow member RM in the comments of his live broadcast.
  • Fans found the gesture adorable.
  • RM laughed it off and said he could now calm down as he got the attention of his favorite BTS member.
BTS J-Hope sent a continuous stream of cute messages to his fellow member RM, in the comments of his live broadcast and fans found the gesture adorable.

BTS RM went live on Weverse for a special show to talk with his fans since, according to Koreaboo, he received a tonne of birthday wishes.

The ARMYs were conversing with him when they observed J-Hope, another fan who was clamouring for a special shoutout.

BTS J-Hope showers love for RM on his birthday

J-Hope kept commenting under his live, enjoying the comment stream and asking RM to give him attention too when he wrote, “RM, please look here (at the message).”

After multiple comments from J-Hope, RM finally noticed his messages and laughed off seeing his continuous stream of supportive comments.

In the end, J-Hope added that he could now call himself a ‘successful fan’ and could calm down as he got the attention from his favorite BTS leader.

