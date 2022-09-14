Royal Biographer thinks Prince Philip has not been buried

An authoritative royal biographer was duped into thinking that Prince Philip was not buried.

An authoritative royal biographer was duped into thinking that Prince Philip was not buried and was still alive and waiting for the Queen in a vault.

An article that was published by the Prince William spoof account was retweeted by senior royal biographer Angela Levin, who frequently makes appearances on television to discuss the royal family.

“Prince Phillip has not been buried. He lies in a vault waiting for the Queen. They made a pact that whichever one passed first would wait until they could be buried together. This will be a private family service,” the tweet stated.

Levin reposted the tweet with her admirers and followers with the description “This is so overwhelmingly moving,” without realising it was sent by the parody account.

This is so overwhelmingly moving. https://t.co/W2JpgTPGUl — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) September 13, 2022

