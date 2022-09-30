Sadia Khan raises the temperature in her hot and chic photos

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Sadia Khan recently posted some enticing and exciting photos of herself having the time of her life at the fancy Plazo Versace Dubai.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actress looked like she was on vacation by wearing a white dress and a black chiffon shirt. With no makeup on and her long, beautiful hair blowing in the breeze on the Arabian beach, she was a sight to behold.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

Sadia Khan is a Pakistani television and film actress. She is better known for her role Emaan in Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 1 and 2. She was last seen playing a role of Maryam in TV One’s Maryam Periera.

