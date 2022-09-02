Advertisement
Shahveer Jafry says he will donate his organs after his death

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are known as the most popular and successful pair, however, it appears that their followers are weary of their content and are publicly criticizing them for blatantly displaying romantic gestures.

He also happens to be one of the YouTube community’s most favored influencers. His wife and he often paint the town red after their nuptials, and they have no qualms about taking PDA-heavy photos or videos.

Shahveer recently appeared on Mooro’s show, where they talked about everything and anything. Jafry shared something amazing, which may possibly surprise many people, and it quickly became pretty intriguing.

The influencer disclosed his intention to donate his organs after passing away. He stated that he wishes to help others who are unable to live healthy lives by becoming an organ donor after he passes away.

