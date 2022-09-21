Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty hacks

Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty hacks

Articles
Advertisement
Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty hacks

Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty hacks

Advertisement

Dananeer Mobeen, the ‘Pawri’ girl who recently made her acting debut in Nadeem Baig’s Sinf e Aahan, recently shared a lip-plumping hack.

Mobeen’s beauty hack has piqued the interest of local celebrities and influencers. Ken Doll, aka Adnan Zafar, a make-up artist and influencer, posted a video in which he chastised Dananeer for sharing a dangerous kitchen trick to make lips fuller.

Dananeer instructed her followers to apply Vaseline, red pepper, and cinnamon powder to their lips. She claims that this technique can make lips appear perfectly full. Ken Doll, on the other hand, was not pleased with this kitchen hack.

Also Read

Raju Srivastava passes away at 58
Raju Srivastava passes away at 58

A heartbreaking piece of news has come in from the television industry....

He stated that if someone wishes to have fuller lips, they should spend money and visit a doctor. He then went on to discuss a few products that can easily make the lips appear full and perfect.

Advertisement

Celebrity and dermatologist Shaista Lodhi has also slammed Dananeer in a podcast, “I don’t understand that how a person having a mobile becomes a doctor or a influencer herself. It’s very dangerous, please don’t do such things. Don’t apply red chilli direct on your lips at all, use a pink or red colored blush for such beauty hacks.”

“If a person becomes a doctor or an expert, it happens through a process like I became a doctor through a process. I’m sure that if the internet of this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will vanish away”, added the Pardes star.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story