Shaista Lodhi slams Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty hacks

Dananeer Mobeen, the ‘Pawri’ girl who recently made her acting debut in Nadeem Baig’s Sinf e Aahan, recently shared a lip-plumping hack.

Mobeen’s beauty hack has piqued the interest of local celebrities and influencers. Ken Doll, aka Adnan Zafar, a make-up artist and influencer, posted a video in which he chastised Dananeer for sharing a dangerous kitchen trick to make lips fuller.

Dananeer instructed her followers to apply Vaseline, red pepper, and cinnamon powder to their lips. She claims that this technique can make lips appear perfectly full. Ken Doll, on the other hand, was not pleased with this kitchen hack.

He stated that if someone wishes to have fuller lips, they should spend money and visit a doctor. He then went on to discuss a few products that can easily make the lips appear full and perfect.

Celebrity and dermatologist Shaista Lodhi has also slammed Dananeer in a podcast, “I don’t understand that how a person having a mobile becomes a doctor or a influencer herself. It’s very dangerous, please don’t do such things. Don’t apply red chilli direct on your lips at all, use a pink or red colored blush for such beauty hacks.”

“If a person becomes a doctor or an expert, it happens through a process like I became a doctor through a process. I’m sure that if the internet of this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will vanish away”, added the Pardes star.