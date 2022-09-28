Shilpa Shetty dances with one leg to Falguni Pathak

Shilpa Shetty advices on making peace, will assist you in midweek

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself dancing to the tune of Falgunipathak’s ‘It’s the season to be Gujarati’.

Shilpa shattered her leg while filming an action scene for her new series Indian Police Force.

Shilpa Shetty enjoys the Navratri season while listening to a song by Falguni Pathak and dances wildly on one leg because her other leg was broken earlier while she was filming.

The actress posted a video of herself dancing to the tune of "It's the season to be Gujarati! Dancing (even on one leg) on my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya Falguni Pathak. #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorofTheDay #blue."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media. The comment area was inundated by Shilpa’s supporters, who showered her with hearts and fire emoticons.

While filming an action scene for her new Rohit Shetty online series Indian Police Force earlier in August, Shetty shattered her leg.

The series will be released on Amazon Prime and stars Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles.

