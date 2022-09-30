Some important secrets were given to Princess Anne by the Queen?

Princess Anne was the only member of the royal family to spend the previous day by her mother’s bedside.

It has been suggested that the late Queen may have given her daughter some important instructions.

Princess Royal: “It has been an honour and privilege to accompany her on her final journeys”.

Advertisement

Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, who must know something significant because she was the only member of the royal family to spend the previous day by her mother’s bedside.

It has been suggested that the late Queen may have given her cherished daughter some important instructions and knowledge about the monarchy and family in her final moments.

Following the Queen’s passing earlier this month, the Princess Royal spoke candidly, stating: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.”

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

Also Read Princess Anne was not in favour of Camilla being Queen Consort Camilla found Anne's frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with...