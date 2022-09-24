Advertisement
Princess Anne was not in favour of Camilla being Queen Consort

Princess Anne was not in favour of Camilla being Queen Consort

Princess Anne was not in favour of Camilla being Queen Consort

Princess Anne was not in favour of Camilla being Queen Consort

  • Camilla found Anne’s frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with at first.
  • Biographer Angela Levin asserts that Camilla was kept away from the Queen for years.
  • The 71-year-old Princess Royal allegedly said: “Camilla will never be a true queen”.
According to an analyst, Princess Anne was against Camilla becoming the Queen Consort because their friendship was “frosty.”

In an excerpt from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, royal biographer Angela Levin wrote: “Like many people who didn’t know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first]”

The biographer further continued; “Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort” – an upsetting possibility that may have shocked the former Duchess of Cornwall.”

The book further asserts that Camilla was “kept away” from the Queen “as much as possible” for years and that the 71-year-old Princess Royal allegedly said: “Camilla will never be a true queen.”

Levin penned: “Princess Anne reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder. It was little consolation that Princess Royal had also had a frosty relationship with Diana, for whom she had no time before she married Charles, and with Sarah, Duchess of York”.

“Her relationship with Camilla was particularly awkward as they had both been involved with Andrew Parker Bowles”, the expert continued.

