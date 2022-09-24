Princess Anne was not in favour of Camilla being Queen Consort

Camilla found Anne’s frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with at first.

In an excerpt from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, royal biographer Angela Levin wrote: “Like many people who didn’t know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first]”

The biographer further continued; “Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort” – an upsetting possibility that may have shocked the former Duchess of Cornwall.”

Levin penned: “Princess Anne reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder. It was little consolation that Princess Royal had also had a frosty relationship with Diana, for whom she had no time before she married Charles, and with Sarah, Duchess of York”.

“Her relationship with Camilla was particularly awkward as they had both been involved with Andrew Parker Bowles”, the expert continued.

