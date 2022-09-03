Advertisement
Suhana Khan is smitten with Shanaya Kapoor’s glamorous selfie

In Bedhadak, Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya. Fans have been impatiently awaiting to see her on the big screen ever since the release of the first glimpse. The star child had a huge fan base even before she made her debut. She never fails to astound her followers with her photographs, and her breathtaking selfie today will quicken your heartbeats. Suhana Khan, her best friend, responded in the comments area.

Shanaya Kapoor is stunning in the photo wearing a white tube top. She leans forward and wears her hair loose. Her long, unruly hair looks lovely as it falls neatly on her shoulder.

The budding star sports no makeup look and clicks a selfie. We bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off her. Shanaya’s BFF Suhana Khan took to the comments section instantly and posted lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

 

shanaya kapoor

 

In the meantime, the famous child was recently spotted spending her summer vacation in Ibiza with her close friends. Shanaya posted a collection of photos from her vacation and stated, “Life is my favourite movie.” Then, she posted a lot about her vacation, showing off the locations she went and the pleasure she had with her pals.

Suhana Khan will be seen in The Archies, in the meanwhile. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter will all make their acting debuts. The Netflix-supported film is a Bollywood version of the well-known international comic series Archies. Key parts will also be played by Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot.

