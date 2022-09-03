Sushmita Sen on brother Rajeev Sen and wife calling off divorce

Sushmita Sen has stated that she is overjoyed that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have decided to rethink their divorce.

Sushmita Sen has stated that she is overjoyed that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have decided to rethink their divorce. Sushmita commented on the post after Rajeev and Charu posted on social media that they have decided to work on their marriage. And expressed her happiness for them and their daughter Ziana.

On September 1, Charu Asopa announced that she and Rajeev had decided to give their marriage another opportunity. By posting a family photo of themselves with Rajeev and their daughter on her Instagram page. She had captioned the picture, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.” Rajeev had shared the same message on his Instagram page.

Charu’s sister-in-law Sushmita Sen was among those who congratulated her on her post. The actor wrote in the comments section, “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona!!!” Charu also replied to Sushmita’s message, and wrote, “Thank you didi, love you loads.”

She posted a video on her YouTube account the day after Charu and Rajeev made the announcement, giving viewers a look at the family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Rajeev was also seen in the video attempting to trim their daughter’s hair. They laughed together as they made fun of him for not doing the same. In the vlog, she also revealed more images of them taken at the festival.

On Thursday, Rajeev Sen posted a number of family photos to his Instagram account along with the emojis “love” and “folded hands.” In response, Charu added a heart emoji to his tweet.