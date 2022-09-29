Advertisement
Sweet Home season 2, no longer expected to release before 2023

  • “Sweet Home” season 2 is no longer anticipated to arrive before 2023.
  • It is most likely that the second season won’t be available until 2023, Netflix says.
  • Additional seasons “will take on a greater scale with an expanded storyline and cast,” Netflix said.
“Sweet Home” season 2 of the well-liked Netflix horror K-drama is no longer anticipated to arrive before 2023.

Since Sweet Home Season 2 is not listed among the movies and TV shows that Netflix will begin streaming in October 2022, it is most likely that the second season won’t be available until 2023.

In these additional seasons, Sweet Home “will take on a greater scale with an expanded storyline and cast,” according to a statement from Netflix.

The iconic television programme Sweet Home will return with two additional seasons, the streaming juggernaut formally announced on June 15.

The first Netflix original series, Sweet Home, is currently ranked No. 3 on the US Top Series list.

On Netflix, the first season of the show debuted globally on that date in 2020.

Seasons 2 and 3 are now being produced simultaneously, it was just recently reported.

