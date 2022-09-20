Vanessa Hudgens claims that her memoir “will be amazing”

Vanessa Hudgens said writing a memoir would be “amazing”.

Vanessa Hudgens said that writing a memoir would be “amazing,” in a recent interview with Nylon.

The actress was candid in the conversation about her personal and professional growth over the years.

Hudgens said that her two previous long-term relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler had been “life changing.”

She made the implication that there is much more going on than what the general public is able to observe.

“The public only sees so much. I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

Tick, Tick… Boom Actress said she had taken a lot of time to ponder about herself.

It took her some time to realize everything she had said about boundaries and the necessity of putting herself first.

“I woke up at 27 like, ‘I have no idea who I am, what I want, or what I stand for. What are the things I actually don’t like about myself? What are the things that I put on a mask for?”

There were a lot of awkward interactions involved. “I realised how much of myself I gave away to others, when I actually was giving away and turning off pieces of myself,” she says. “When you get older, the sexier boundaries are.”

The High School Musical alum has worked as a producer on Netflix’s The Princess Switch, but acting is still her primary area of expertise.

Hudgens recently contributed her voice to the genre-defying Netflix animated series Entergalactic, which serves as a prequel to Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name.

Despite the fact that the two had never met, Cudi was considering Hudgens for the part.

Hudgens continued, “I was like, ‘Well, he’s dope, so of course I’d love to do it,’”

“I was like, ‘Let’s rip it!’ And now he’s a homie.”

