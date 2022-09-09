Vivek Agnihotri remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet

Every outsider who has made their mark in Bollywood has received assistance from filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Every outsider who has made their mark in Bollywood has received assistance from filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Despite this, he recently tweeted a throwback photo of himself with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recalling their enjoyable days together.

Vivek recalled their conversation about life, the universe, God’s particle, Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, and the difficulties faced by a middle-class, small-town individual in Bollywood during their time together. He also tweeted the following:“Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur’s #Paani and struggles of a middle-class, small-town person in Bollywood.”

The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s most recent movie, was a huge box office hit. His current project, The Delhi Files, is under construction.