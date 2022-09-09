Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivek Agnihotri remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet

Vivek Agnihotri remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet

Articles
Advertisement
Vivek Agnihotri remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput in his tweet
Advertisement
  • Every outsider who has made their mark in Bollywood has received assistance from filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.
  • Despite this, he recently tweeted a throwback photo of himself with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recalling their enjoyable days together.
  • Vivek recalled their conversation about life, the universe, God’s particle, Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, and the difficulties faced by a middle-class, small-town individual in Bollywood during their time together.
Advertisement

Every outsider who has made their mark in Bollywood has received assistance from filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Despite this, he recently tweeted a throwback photo of himself with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recalling their enjoyable days together.

Also Read

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi attends the Humanity tour in UK
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi attends the Humanity tour in UK

The Humanity tour in the United Kingdom is now being attended by...


Vivek recalled their conversation about life, the universe, God’s particle, Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, and the difficulties faced by a middle-class, small-town individual in Bollywood during their time together. He also tweeted the following:
“Remembering #SushantSinghRajput. Am exactly at the same place where we spent many evenings talking about life, cosmos, God’s particle, @shekharkapur’s #Paani and struggles of a middle-class, small-town person in Bollywood.”

Also Read

Vivek Agnihotri calls out Anurag Kashyap’s ‘intellectual dishonesty’
Vivek Agnihotri calls out Anurag Kashyap’s ‘intellectual dishonesty’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, responded on Twitter....

The Kashmir Files, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s most recent movie, was a huge box office hit. His current project, The Delhi Files, is under construction.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story