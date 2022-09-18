Watch: Reese Witherspoon celebrates ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ turning 20

Emmy Awards: Reese Witherspoon slaying in blue strapless dress
Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for an Emmy for her work on...
Reese Witherspoon is an American actress and producer. The recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.
On Saturday, The actress celebrated the 20th anniversary of the movie Sweet Home Alabama, which was a big hit and a romantic comedy.
Witherspoon, who is 46 years old, posted a short clip on Instagram that was a compilation of famous scenes from the beloved movie. In the caption, she wrote, “20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life. Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course! So many great scenes and my favourite line… “So I can kiss you anytime I want.” Do you remember seeing it for the first time?
