Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch Video: Yash practises shooting with Iron Man stuntman

Watch Video: Yash practises shooting with Iron Man stuntman

Articles
Advertisement
Watch Video: Yash practises shooting with Iron Man stuntman

Watch Video: Yash practises shooting with Iron Man stuntman

Advertisement
  • Yash refreshed memories of his film KGF 2 with his latest Instagram post.
  • He is currently in Los Angeles and shared an update from a target practice session.
  • He connected it with the Kalashnikov gun from the film, which plays a crucial part in KGF.
Advertisement

Actor Yash’s most recent Instagram post brought back memories of his movie KGF 2. He provided an update from a target practice session while in Los Angeles. He gave his argument a twist by equating it with the Kalashnikov from the movie.

As a point of reference, the Kalashnikov gun is essential to KGF. One of the most memorable moments of the movie was when Yash as Rocky Bhai used the Kalashnikov to eliminate Ahdeera’s battalion. Yash shared a video of himself and J J Perry, an American stuntman, martial artist, and filmmaker.

Yash wrote, “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov !! (wink emoji).” Responding to him, a fan wrote, “Waiting for KGF Chapter 3,” with crying face emoji. Another one added, “Wow wow wow, the same team trained Keanu reeves and Halle berry for John wick movie.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Advertisement

Also Read

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal confirm their wedding in quirky way
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal confirm their wedding in quirky way

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have confirmed their wedding on Instagram. Their...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story