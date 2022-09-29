Watch Video: Yash practises shooting with Iron Man stuntman

Yash refreshed memories of his film KGF 2 with his latest Instagram post.

He is currently in Los Angeles and shared an update from a target practice session.

He connected it with the Kalashnikov gun from the film, which plays a crucial part in KGF.

As a point of reference, the Kalashnikov gun is essential to KGF. One of the most memorable moments of the movie was when Yash as Rocky Bhai used the Kalashnikov to eliminate Ahdeera’s battalion. Yash shared a video of himself and J J Perry, an American stuntman, martial artist, and filmmaker.

Yash wrote, “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov !! (wink emoji).” Responding to him, a fan wrote, “Waiting for KGF Chapter 3,” with crying face emoji. Another one added, “Wow wow wow, the same team trained Keanu reeves and Halle berry for John wick movie.”

