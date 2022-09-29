Watch Video: Yash practises shooting with Iron Man stuntman

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal confirm their wedding in quirky way
Actor Yash’s most recent Instagram post brought back memories of his movie KGF 2. He provided an update from a target practice session while in Los Angeles. He gave his argument a twist by equating it with the Kalashnikov from the movie.
As a point of reference, the Kalashnikov gun is essential to KGF. One of the most memorable moments of the movie was when Yash as Rocky Bhai used the Kalashnikov to eliminate Ahdeera’s battalion. Yash shared a video of himself and J J Perry, an American stuntman, martial artist, and filmmaker.
Yash wrote, “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it’s gotta be Kalashnikov !! (wink emoji).” Responding to him, a fan wrote, “Waiting for KGF Chapter 3,” with crying face emoji. Another one added, “Wow wow wow, the same team trained Keanu reeves and Halle berry for John wick movie.”
