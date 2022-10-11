Advertisement
  News
  Entertainment
  Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari posts a cute birthday wish for her first child 
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s elder son turned one today.
  • The couple recently welcomed their second son Mir Sijawal.
  • Mir Hakim’s father posted a precious photo of his first child celebrating his birthday.
Daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is stunning and gifted. The lovely Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari wed the successful businessman Mehmood Chaudhry in a grandiose ceremony last year. They are a wonderfully cute pair, and they recently welcomed their second son, Mir Sijawal, into the world. They both adore their two gorgeous sons, who belong to the couple.

Mir Hakim Mehmood Chaudhry turned one today, and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Mehmood Chaudhry sent him birthday wishes. The parents of the gorgeous child are overjoyed since the adorable child has just completed a year. In contrast, Mehmood Chaudhry posted a precious photo of his first child celebrating his birthday with Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

Bakhtawar wrote in her birthday post, “HappyBirthday to our biggest little blessing from God. Our First born, Hakim, who brought us the honour of calling ourselves parents. It is has been the greatest joy watching you grow so much in the last 12 months – from seeing you crawl to hearing you say Mama & Dada. We love you so much and we pray you conquer every challenge by constantly reminding yourself of your blessings no matter what hardship you are faced with.”

“We look forward to teaching you so much including the importance of giving back. In your name your parents have donated aid to those who currently need it the most in #Pakistan. We look forward to watching you grow into the next role in your life – that of a big brother. May Allah protect you from every harm and evil,” she added.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

