Ayan Khan is the son of Pakistan’s famous actor, Fawad Khan.

He said that he is happy with his father’s role in the film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Ayaan doesn’t want to enter the field of acting or any other Showbiz activity.

Fawad Khan is Pakistan’s big star. He has been famous since the beginning of his career, but Humsafar took it to a whole new level. Since then, Fawad hasn’t looked back. After he worked in Bollywood, he gained a lot of fans in both Pakistan and India. Fawad Khan is a big star, but he also has a family and keeps to himself. He doesn’t seem to use social media or put himself or his family in front of the media. Fawad is the father of three beautiful kids: a son named Ayaan Khan and two girls named Elayna and Bia Khan.

Fawad’s son is now 15 years old, so he is an adult. His daughters are still young, though. His wife is also a well-known designer who gets a lot of attention. But the couple has never let anyone see their children. At the premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt, his son Ayaan Khan talked to the press for the first time about the movie and how his dad did in it. Ayaan already has a voice like Hamza Ali Abbasi’s, and the young man will steal your heart. He also said that he doesn’t want to be in the business and that we won’t see him acting or singing.

Check out the interview below:

