Adnan Qazi Dropping Blockbuster After Blockbuster

The renowned director Adnan Qazi work is talk of the town. He has recently directed singer Atif Aslam’s new song Moonrise.

Much awaited world-acclaimed Pakistani Singer Atif Aslam’s new song “MoonRise” has been released. Atif Aslam’s song is based on Punjabi and English language. The lyrics and music of the song are composed by Raj Ranjodh.

In the video of the song, Hollywood actress Amy Jackson can be seen along with Atif Aslam

The video of Atif Aslam’s released song Moonrise has been produced under the patronage of renowned director Adnan Qazi.

Singer Atif Aslam says Adnan Qazi did everything that was expected of him in the making of the video of song. The skill, hard work and dedication can be seen in the video. After watching the video, I must admire Adnan Qazi’s abilities.

Adnan Qazi, who has previously directed the music videos of famous singers like Bilal Saeed, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, and Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam’s newly released song video is also being loved by fans. The video shot for the song reflects the creativity of Adnan Qazi.

Take a look: