Aishwarya Rai smiles as she saw fans at Jalsa for Amitabh birthday

The day after Amitabh Bachchan turned 80, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai was photographed leaving their Jalsa home in Mumbai.

She was seen driving away in her automobile.

Aishwarya smiled, but she did not stop the car for the photographers, allowing them to get a look of her.

Since previous night, supporters have gathered in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s home to celebrate the actor’s birthday. They may be seen carrying birthday gifts, cakes, and banners. Some of them were Amitabh-costumed as well. Along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan, the superstar also celebrated his birthday with the crowd outside Jalsa at midnight.

Happy birthday messages for Amitabh from his admirers, friends, and family are all over social media. In response to all of their affection and wishes, Amitabh wrote in his blog, “Birthday greetings… and the prayers for happiness ever… thank you for sharing this day with me… and for being with me all these years… I am humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and affection… love you all, my extended family.”

In 2007, Aishwarya wed actor Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh. Aaradhya is their daughter’s name. Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam, marked Aishwarya’s return to Tamil cinema. Aishwarya portrayed two characters in the movie, which was based on the same-named Tamil novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. She portrayed both mother Mandakini Devi and queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor who is out for vengeance.

Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was released on September 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, is doing well at the box office. It has amassed a total gross revenue of more than 400 crores worldwide to date. It also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala in addition to Aishwarya.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut, Goodbye, was Amitabh’s most recent appearance. The Uunchai of Sooraj Barjatya will be his next appearance. Along with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Dany Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Neena Gupta, it debuts on November 11.