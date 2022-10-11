Alizeh Shah faces backlash for her new drama ‘Taqdeer’ 

Advertisement
Articles
  • Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan star in the new drama Taqdeer.
  • Teaser’s teaser went viral on social media and television.
  • Viewers claim that the duo, known as “Uncle and Niece,” has a big age gap.
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan, two talented actors from Pakistan, star in the new drama Taqdeer. The young, vivacious, and adorable starlet is paired with legendary actor Sami Khan. The drama, which was created by Doorway Entertainment and produced by Big Bang Productions, was also directed by Mohsin Talat.

The drama’s teasers and advertisements have recently gone viral on social media and television. The drama’s debut episode has also been broadcast. The off-screen couple, who have a big age gap, is at the top of the list for the reasons why fans are teasing the drama. Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan are making their on-screen debut in the drama as a pair.

The general public is claiming that the couple isn’t at all suitable after watching the first episode and the teasers. Many people said that it is the duo known as “Uncle and Niece.” Sami Khan and Alizeh Shah have drawn criticism for Sami Khan appearing too old. They added that the couple’s chemistry is strange and unimpressive. Alizeh Shah’s outrageous makeup was another element that caught the public’s eye. The viewers claimed that Alizeh had overdone her makeup but that she actually looked prettier without it. Here are some comments:

