Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah posts BTS photos from the set

Alizeh Shah posts BTS photos from the set

Articles
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah posts BTS photos from the set

Alizeh Shah posts BTS photos from the set

Advertisement
  • Alizeh Shah is one of Pakistan’s rising actresses.
  • The 22-year-old began her entertainment career by submitting an application for lip-syncing videos.
  • Pictures of her with Sarah Khan’s husband Falak Shabir went viral, leading many to question why Pakistani actresses pursue married men.
Advertisement

Alizeh Shah is one of Pakistan’s rising actresses. In praising this girl, it is sufficient to remark that she has surpassed many actresses in achieving sudden stardom. On the other hand, Allah has endowed this actress with exceptional attractiveness, which causes everyone to become a fan. She is also an incredible pro when it comes to acting, which explains why she receives so many invitations to star in dramas.

The 22-year-old actress Alizeh Shah began her entertainment career by submitting an application. This girl enjoyed creating lip-sync videos immensely. Alizeh was unaware that this video application would propel her to popularity. Fortunately, she is still married, not involved in a romantic relationship, does not want anyone to be her spouse, and is concentrating on her profession.

Regarding Alizeh Shah’s successful dramas, the drama series Ehd-e- Wafa starring Ahad Raza Mir has attained unprecedented popularity. On the other hand, she is frequently seen in photoshoots in addition to her acting in dramas. Due to her youth, she communicates with her admirers via social media and attempts to address their questions.

In today’s piece, however, we will examine some images of the famous Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah romancing Sarah Khan’s husband Falak Shabir, which have gone viral. As the photographs of Alizeh and Falak went popular on social media, many began to question why Pakistani actresses pursued married guys.

If you would also want to see Alizeh Shah’s new images, please visit the gallery below:

Alizeh Shah shares BTS pics from set

Advertisement

Alizeh Shah shares BTS pics from set

Also Read

Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan Join Forces in a new drama ‘Taqdeer’ 
Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan Join Forces in a new drama ‘Taqdeer’ 

Taqdeer is a tale of love and breakup and the twists and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry starts rift with Iran after problematic statement
Prince Harry starts rift with Iran after problematic statement
S.S. Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR':  'I'm open to innovation'
S.S. Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR':  'I'm open to innovation'
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
‘Adil accepted me when Salman bhai called him:’ says Rakhi Sawant
‘Adil accepted me when Salman bhai called him:’ says Rakhi Sawant
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in lehenga at the Pongal festival
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in lehenga at the Pongal festival
Gisele Bündchen works out as Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end
Gisele Bündchen works out as Tom Brady's NFL season comes to an end
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story