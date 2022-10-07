Americans don’t care about Harry and Meghan’s ‘fatigue’

Harry and Meghan post-UK exhaustion has been criticized.

The information was provided by Professor Cele Otnes.

She made fun of the former royals during an interview.

The post-UK exhaustion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been criticized as being “unnecessary.”

This information was provided by Professor Cele Otnes, a co-author of a magazine.

She started out by mentioning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “tired catch up” in the US.

She was cited as saying, “I don’t think Americans care that much about their brand,” in an interview with media.

She also made fun of the former royals during the interview, saying, “After all of the Queen’s attention, we Americans could all be experiencing a touch of fatigue with the royal story.”

Before coming to a conclusion, Ms. Otnes added that it was possible for global economic problems to ‘precede’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s problems.

