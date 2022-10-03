Advertisement
Ayesha Jhulka remembers Salman Khan feeding beggars on sets

Ayesha Jhulka remembers Salman Khan feeding beggars on sets

  • Ayesha Jhulka, who returned with the Prime Video thriller Hush Hush, remembers working with Salman Khan.
  • Ayesha debuted in 1991 with Salman Khan’s Kurbaan.
  • Jhulka added Salman, who launched Being Human in 2017, was a philanthropist even then.
Ayesha Jhulka, who returned with the Prime Video thriller Hush Hush, remembers working with Salman Khan. Ayesha debuted in 1991 with Salman Khan’s Kurbaan. Jhulka added Salman, who launched Being Human in 2017, was a philanthropist even then. She added the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor donated leftover meals from the shoot.

She told Midday, “Amazing. Salman is a fantastic person, therefore I like him. When we finished a shoot and headed home, he’d bring balanced meals.” “Even if it was late at night and a beggar was sleeping on the road, he would wake them up. Or someone was hungry and stepped out of his vehicle to provide food. I adore him. Brilliant actor “Quoted: Ayesha.

After Kurbaan, Ayesha starred in Khiladi with Akshay Kumar and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar with Aamir Khan. She recently returned to acting in Tanuja Chandra’s Amazon Prime drama Hush Hush. Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna appeared.

Salman Khan has many upcoming projects. Katrina Kaif co-stars in Tiger 3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Pooja Hegde. The film promises Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions. End of 2022: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He’ll also feature in Ved, Godfather, and Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read

Ayesha Jhulka tells why she let Akshay Kumar spit water on her face
Ayesha Jhulka tells why she let Akshay Kumar spit water on her face

Ayesha Jhulka appeared in several hit films in the 90s including Kurbaan....

