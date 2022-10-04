Ayesha Jhulka responds to her 90s co-stars dating 20s actors

Ayesha Jhulka worked as a lead actor in many films in the 90s.

She was asked if she finds the Hindi film industry unfair to women.

Ayesha praised her male co-stars and said they still look very young on the screen.

Ayesha Jhulka, a prominent female actor of the 1990s, has discussed the short shelf life of female actors in those days. However, the performer made it clear that she had no issue with the fact that her male co-stars from the 1990s are still romancing ladies in their 20s on television and in movies.

Ayesha was recently asked if she thought it was unfair for women to be replaced by younger performers while many of the male leads have remained the same for decades. The actor, who has worked with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar, among others, lauded the male performers and claimed they appeared to be in their twenties.

She told, “Pehli baat to ye abhi bhi 20 saal ke hi lag rahe hain sab, to wo credit to jaata hai (First thing is that all of them still look like they are 20, so credit goes there). If the viewers are not liking you, your films are not working, then how will you exist where my co-stars are today? Their films are becoming hits, they have evolved as actors, they have worked so hard. I am a witness to so many of them working so hard, and they should get the fruit of that labour.”

Ayesha added, “Unfortunately in our industry, in those times, the shelf life for women actors was only this much. I don’t know why, I am not the one who made the rules so I can’t have the answer. You do feel bad because you do feel why. But I have no issue with the fact that they are romancing women in their 20s. Again, OTT is the silver lining for us.”

