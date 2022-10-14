Kishore Kumar inspires Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann reprises his role as Dream Girl in the sequel.

On Kishore Kumar’s death anniversary, he revealed the late singer inspired Dream Girl 2. “

Ayushmann Khurrana has skill. First film was 2012’s Vicky Donor featuring Yami Gautam. Since then, he’s appeared in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, and Andhadhun. Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann and Ananya Panday. First time working together.

Ayushmann reprises his role as Dream Girl in the sequel. On Kishore Kumar’s death anniversary, he revealed the late singer inspired Dream Girl 2. “As an artist, Kishore Kumar inspires me,” stated the actor. His art has inspired me to push the boundaries and try new things.

Ayushmann Khurrana says he likes to listen to music by Kishore Kumar.

The actor from Meri Pyaari Bindu also said, “Ever since I started filming Dream Girl 2, I have been listening to Kishore Da’s wonderful song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe over and over again.” His voice is like magic, and he does both male and female voices for this song with ease. It has given me a lot of motivation.”

Concerning Dream Girl 2



The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed movie is set to come out in theatres on June 29, 2023, for Eid. Dream Girl 2 has a huge list of stars, including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadhav, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and many more.

Regarding Dream Girl

In the first part, Ayushmann played a cross-gender actor who imitates a woman’s voice. This gets people’s attention. It was also led by Nushrratt Bharuccha, and the movie was a huge hit. It was one of the most successful Hindi movies of the year.



