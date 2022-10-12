Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik owns expensive cars

Abdu Rozik is the first participant in Bigg Boss 16.

Abdu Rozik, a participant in Bigg Boss 16 owns luxury vehicles, from Rolls Royce to Mercedes Benz.

Abdu Rozik, a well-known figure on social media, is currently capturing the hearts of the general public on Salman Khan’s hit series Bigg Boss 16 with his adorable features and approachable demeanour. Abdu, also known as “Chota Bhaijaan,” is adored by both the viewers and his fellow candidates in the Bigg Boss house. He talks to everyone and has a special relationship with each competitor in the house. Abdu has quickly gained popularity among fans, and online users are praising him for being honest on the enormous Salman Khan show platform. Abdu has won the public’s hearts since the first episode because to his innocence.

Abdu Rozik: who is he?

Abdu Rozik, a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and professional boxer, was born on September 23, 2003, in Tajikistan. He is also the world’s smallest singer, according to the record books. Abdu had a very terrible life and had to start singing at a very young age to help his parents financially because of a lack of funds. He was unable to finish his studies because of his tiny stature because he experienced body-shaming at school. He started his singing career in 2019 after being discovered by another performer in his hometown. Success then kissed his feet, and he went on to provide his voice to a number of popular Tajik songs.

How he became famous?

Abdu, who was already well-known in his native country as a musician, shot to international fame after posting a video of himself eating a “burger” that went viral. He soon gained popularity on social media and frequently shared his singing videos with his admirers. Salman Khan and other well-known performers, including Abdu, attended an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi in 2021. Abdu sung the Bollywood song “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” in a lovely voice and dedicated it to Salman Khan. Salman gave him a hug after being moved by his gesture, and the video quickly went viral on social media. Abdu’s Instagram account is packed with images of numerous well-known people in addition to Salman.

Luxurious car collection of Abdu Rozik:

Abdu Rozik enjoys driving luxury cars and frequently posts footage of them on his Instagram account. Take a peek at this Bigg Boss 16 contestant’s luxurious car collection:

Royce Rolls

Abdu, a famous singer-boxer, is the proud owner of a Rolls Royce, which is regarded as one of the most costly vehicles. The number plate of this vehicle was specially customised and given his name by the celebrity singer-boxer. The Rolls-Royce Ghost offers a single Petrol engine. The 6750 cc petrol engine. It has an automatic transmission option. The mileage of the Ghost varies according on the model and kind of gasoline. It also has a lot of other distinctive qualities.

The Mercedes-Benz:

Abdu’s fleet of luxurious vehicles also includes a Mercedes Benz. There are 4 diesel engines and 6 gasoline engines available for the Mercedes-Benz New C-Class from 1997 to 2022. Both an automatic and manual transmission are offered. The New C-Class 1997-2022 has a mileage of and a ground clearance of 130mm, depending on the model and fuel type.

Abdu Rozik makes a special appearance in Salman Khan’s upcoming multi-starrer movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on the professional front.

