Billie Eilish spotted hanging out with Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish’s romantic life is in the news after she was recently seen going out to dinner with Jesse Rutherford from The Neighbourhood. Eilish’s admirers started wondering if the couple is dating after pictures of the two from a recent date went viral on social media since they were allegedly seen cuddling.

On two different instances, people saw Jesse and Billie hanging out together. The two also spent time together at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, as evidenced by a photo of them eating supper at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Following the sharing of a picture of the two having dinner together, Pop Crave, the couple’s romance rumours gained steam.

According to an online magazine, Andrew Axelband, who was also eating at Crossroads Kitchen when Billie and Jesse were there, claimed that the couple appeared to be “happy together” and spent a lot of time there as well as some intimate moments. The witness insisted that it appeared to be a date and that the couple ate pasta for more than three hours at the establishment.