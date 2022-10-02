BOL Entertainment is going to raise curtain on the most unique show of Pakistan ‘Taxi Cash’ tomorrow

BOL Entertainment is going to raise curtain on the most unique show of Pakistan television history ‘Taxi Cash’ tomorrow

Finally, the wait is over as the BOL Entertainment is going to raise the curtain on the most unique, entertaining and attention-grabbing show “Taxi Cash” of Pakistan television history on Monday (tomorrow).

The first episode of “Taxi Cash”, which is the first of its kind, is all set to be launched tomorrow on BOL Entertainment, and will make the audience experience an outstanding and exceptional show that will keep them hooked to their TV sets.

“Taxi Cash” will amuse the viewers every Monday-Tuesday at 9 PM only on BOL Entertainment.

“Taxi Cash” will not only be an entertaining programme but also catering an opportunity to win exciting prizes.

The teaser of the programme has been released, showing comedian and actor Khalid Malik, who is hosting the programme.

The audience is welcome to share their feedback about what they like the most about the programme.

Pakistan’s # 1 channel, BOL Entertainment, is always entertaining the audience in a new way, and this time the channel management has announced to bring a show for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

SO AUDIENCE, get ready to spectate an explosive entry having a lot of fun and joy tomorrow.