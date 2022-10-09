Advertisement
Boman Irani: I can’t control public personalities on social media

Boman Irani: I can’t control public personalities on social media

  • Boman Irani doesn’t get too serious about social media.
  • I do social media as long as it makes me happy.
  • I like certain things that I am happy sharing, says Irani.
Boman Irani, an actor, doesn’t take social media too seriously. He believes it is merely a perk of being a well-known person, but he is unwilling to let it rule his life. When asked about the extreme scrutiny that today’s celebrities face, the actor responds, “How can I scrutinise the scrutiny? I don’t worry about it too much. I like to be light hearted.” Irani further reasons, “I don’t really know if the intense attention on us celebs, has changed much. Earlier, the press would keep us busy. Today, there is just far more information on what’s there for public consumption,” he reasons.

However, this implies that followers are constantly craving more information and want a minute-by-minute update on celebrities’ lives. “I am the same guy who did the same thing 20 years ago, it’s just that consumption has changed. I don’t know if my life changes, I don’t see any difference. I do social media as long as it makes me happy. If I am not happy, I am not obliged to make a post. I don’t have time to do things I am obliged to do. I like certain things that I am happy sharing,” says Irani.

“Of course, the public is getting far more info about you, but how can that affect me? I am the same guy.

