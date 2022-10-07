Brad Pitt won’t respond to Angelina Jolie’s attacks

Brad Pitt won’t publicly defend himself from Angelina Jolie’s criticism.

The actor is facing charges of physical abuse from his ex-wife.

Anne Kiley, Pitt’s lawyer, says he will continue to respond in court as he has “consistently done”.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt won’t publicly defend himself from Angelina Jolie’s criticism.

The actor, who is presently facing charges of physical abuse from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, asserts that he will not be intimidated by unfounded claims.

Pitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, tells: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side.

“He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the statement continued. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

Kiley continued, “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Angelina has accused Pitt of choking and striking her children months before the couple’s divorce in 2016.

Advertisement

Also Read Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Hollywood A-listers. Angelina Jolie accuses Brad...