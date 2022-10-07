Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brad Pitt won’t respond to Angelina Jolie’s attacks

Brad Pitt won’t respond to Angelina Jolie’s attacks

Articles
Advertisement
Brad Pitt won’t respond to Angelina Jolie’s attacks

Brad Pitt won’t respond to Angelina Jolie’s attacks

Advertisement
  • Brad Pitt won’t publicly defend himself from Angelina Jolie’s criticism.
  • The actor is facing charges of physical abuse from his ex-wife.
  • Anne Kiley, Pitt’s lawyer, says he will continue to respond in court as he has “consistently done”.
Advertisement

Brad Pitt won’t publicly defend himself from Angelina Jolie’s criticism.

The actor, who is presently facing charges of physical abuse from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, asserts that he will not be intimidated by unfounded claims.

Pitt’s attorney, Anne Kiley, tells: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side.

“He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the statement continued. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

Kiley continued, “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Angelina has accused Pitt of choking and striking her children months before the couple’s divorce in 2016.

Advertisement

Also Read

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are Hollywood A-listers. Angelina Jolie accuses Brad...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian?
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian?
Julianne Moore says she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
Julianne Moore says she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
Azlan Warisha & Kanwal Zulqarnain spotted at Ducky Bhai's Shendi
Azlan Warisha & Kanwal Zulqarnain spotted at Ducky Bhai's Shendi
Kylie Jenner sees her glimpses in daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner sees her glimpses in daughter Stormi
Shakira in shock over the success of her new single
Shakira in shock over the success of her new single
Abby Elliott discloses the gender of her unborn baby
Abby Elliott discloses the gender of her unborn baby
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story