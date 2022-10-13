Britney Spears disappears from social media after bashing parents

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.

She lashed out at her estranged parents for abusing her during conservatorship.

Jamie Spears used to call her fat and compared her body.

Britney Spears vanished from social media and deleted her Instagram account, after berating her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, for abusing her when she was under conservatorship.

The Hold Me Closer singer claimed that during the 13-year legal agreement, her separated parents treated her “less than a dog.”

Before leaving a lengthy comment on the photo-sharing app, the Princess of Pop described how her father showed her body to “nurses while showering.”

Jamie, according to Spears, used to call her fat and make comparisons between her body and that of her lover, which caused the singer to experience body image issues.

“He was never a father to me because he was always drunk !!!” she wrote.

“The reason I’m talking about this is because I know I try to present myself as being perfect and pretty but it’s because I know what it feels like to feel ugly and scared!!! To be told ‘THERE IS NO LOOKING AT THAT FACE OF YOURS.’”

“HE WOULD GO LOW !!! He was the lowest,” she mentioned as she recalled how Jamie would compare her body to that of her boyfriend’s “perfect” physique, telling her that she needs to “work” on herself because she “wasn’t fit.”

The pop artist said, “I pray you burn in hell you sorry son of a (expletive)!!!”

She added that she prayed “every morning” and “every night” for her father to “experience just 5 minutes of the misery” she went through.

