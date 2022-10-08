Advertisement
Court summons Meesha Shafi's witnesses in Ali Zafar defamation case

In the defamation case filed by singer and film star Ali Zafar, the local court of Lahore summoned singer Misha Shafi and her witnesses for cross-examination on October 18. Lahore Additional Sessions Judge Khan Mehmood heard the defamation case against singer Shafi.

During the hearing, advocate Saqib Jilani appeared in court on behalf of singer Meesha Shafi, while advocate Hisham Ahmed appeared in court on behalf of Ali Zafar. During the hearing, Shafi’s lawyer told the court that his client’s husband and witness Rehman was supposed to appear in the court in the final proceedings, but due to the death of Rehman’s mother, he left for Canada, while Misha Shafi and her husband had already. are in Canada and their return to Pakistan is not possible.

Advocate Saqib Jilani requested the court to cross-examine Misha Shafi and his witnesses through video link, on which the Supreme Court has reserved its decision. The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court and take the case forward in the light of that decision.

The local court of Lahore, accepting the request of the lawyer, postponed the hearing of the defamation claim against singer Misha Shafi till October 18 and called the witnesses for cross-examination at the next hearing.

