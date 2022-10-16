Dua Lipa takes break from dating

Dua Lipa is taking a break from relationships to put her attention inward.

The singer admitted to shifting her priorities and acting “very selfishly” in an interview

“For me, this is the first year I have not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Dua continues she has replaced dating with personal care.

She said: “Yoga is the best. It has completely changed my life, for sure.

“Having that hour to yourself to not think about anything and just focus on your body… I do it every day and I just love it,” she concluded.

