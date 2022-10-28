Advertisement
  'Enola Holmes 2' responses were charming and comedic thrill ride
Articles
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Henry star alongside Helena Bonham  in Enola Holmes 2.
  • On November 4, Enola Holmes 2 will make its Netflix debut.

The much awaited Enola Holmes 2 will be available on Netflix. However, a select few critics have already had the chance to watch the film, so they can now give us some general feedback about what to expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure.

The film once more centres on Enola (Brown), a youthful investigator who cracks cases in 19th-century London while attempting to escape the shadow of her far more famous brother, Sherlock (Cavill).

Netflix has increased its Enola Holmes 2 publicity efforts over the past month or two, providing fans with a variety of content to preview the next film.

We received teasers, colorful character posters, posters of the actual film, and enjoyable sneak peeks.

Along with spotlighting its two major characters, the content also served as a reminder that Susie Wokoma plays Edith, a friend of the Holmes brothers, and Louis Partridge plays Tewkesbury, as well as that Helena Bonham Carter is back as Sherlock and Enola’s mother Eudoria.

David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Hannah Dodd, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are recent cast additions.

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), a two-time Emmy winner, is back in charge of directing Enola Holmes 2, and Jack Thorne once more wrote the screenplay (His Dark Materials).

The films are based on a series of books by novelist Nancy Springer, which in turn are based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s well-known Sherlock Holmes mysteries.

While the Holmes-Holmes collaboration to solve the mystery of a missing girl is not particularly amusing for Enola and Sherlock, it did give the critics with some amusing banter that served as inspiration for some of the best scenes in the film.

Maggie Lovitt and Arezou Amin, who work for Collider, discussed the mystery-filled sequel and praised both Brown and Cavill’s acting, as well as the “charming,” “comedic,” and “thrill ride” aspects of it. Similar to this, Steve Weintraub emphasised the rapport between the two detective siblings.

In addition to praising Enola Holmes 2 for being more character-driven than its predecessor, Douglas Davidson suggested that Cavill pursue comedic roles.

Critics and spectators appear to agree that Cavill is deserving of praise, and some people have begged Netflix to continue casting Cavill as Sherlock in the future.

Critics like Jena Busch brought to the movie’s focus on the matchstick girls’ real-story element. Jason Grohoske and other critics agreed that the movie was based on real occurrences. Others lauded the movie for regaining its footing and playing off the notion that “the game is afoot.”

On November 4, Enola Holmes 2 will make its Netflix debut.

The trailer is available to view below:

