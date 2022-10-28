Advertisement
  Millie Bobby Brown Mesmerizes in Pink at Enola Holmes 2′ NY premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Mesmerizes in Pink at Enola Holmes 2′ NY premiere

Articles
Millie Brown Mesmerizes in Pink at Enola Holmes 2′ premiere

  • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attended the premiere of Enola Homes 2 together.
  • The Stranger Things actress wore a pink lace halter dress with lots of tattoos.
  • The 20-year-old Bonjiovi chose an all-black suit for the event.
Enola Homes 2’s red carpet premiere was a date night for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, and they both looked stunning!

Brown, 18, was decked out in a pink lace halter gown with silver and black flowers. She added silver earrings and a matching necklace as accessories.

The Stranger Things actress completed the ensemble with a ponytail bun for her hair. Her tattoos were clearly visible, including a bouquet of flowers on the left side of her back and the name of her grandmother Ruth on her left rib cage.

The 20-year-old Bonjiovi chose an all-black suit and had his hair pulled back.

The son of Jon Bon Jovi and the Emmy-winning actress made their relationship public in November 2021. At the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier this year, he made his red carpet debut as Brown’s boyfriend.

When Brown turned 18 years old, the couple previously made fashion history. When Brown wore a blonde wig and an embroidered corset over a lacy white dress and Bongiovi donned a matching floral-printed top, the two chicly mimicked the cover of a romance novel from the era.

She previously discussed her upbringing in the spotlight. She remarked, “I feel like I’m becoming stronger,” in 2020. “I’m still developing, so it’s challenging. I’ll get back to you once I’ve analysed that, which I haven’t yet.”

Netflix will debut Enola Holmes 2 on November 4.

