Expert sides with ‘The Crown’, says ‘I would blame Charles’

Royal author Tom Bower defended The Crown’s supposedly “cruel”

Tom gave his opinion on how an upcoming season of Netflix’s popular show will show the end of Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage

Most of the blame was at his door for the breakdown of the marriage

Advertisement

Royal author Tom Bower defended The Crown’s supposedly “cruel” plot by saying that King Charles was unfair to his wife and children.

During his talk with Media, Tom gave his opinion on how an upcoming season of Netflix’s popular show will show the end of Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

The former reporter told the media host that the series “depicts” the then-Prince of Wales as “very cruel” and “almost callous towards Diana.”

That’s what he did in the series. Most of the blame “[was] at his door for the breakdown of the marriage”.

Darren asked Tom if this is “fair” and “accurate,” to which Tom replied: “Only two people ever know what happened in a marriage.”

Advertisement

He did, however, talk about Diana’s interview with Panorama, in which she said that “there were three people in her marriage”.

Also Read Netflix had to leave Prince Harry and William alone before “The Crown” As the fifth season of The Crown gets ready to come out...

“I think the point is that I would blame Charles,” he said, while noting that Charles was a “mature man” while Diana had “no experience of life”.

Tom went on to say that Charles “didn’t love her” and, frankly, “didn’t treat her very well”.