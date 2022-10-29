Florence Pugh has been set to cast as the lead in ‘The Pack’

Florence Pugh is continuing her hot streak by taking the main role in the upcoming psychological thriller The Pack.

The movie is anticipated to be among the most alluring bundles on offer at the American Film Market next week.

The film, whose production is scheduled to start in March of next year, is rumoured to follow a crew of documentary filmmakers as they brave the harsh tundra and wildness of Alaska in an effort to save a breed of neighbouring wolf that is on the verge of extinction.

Tensions start to rise when the group is reunited at a renowned awards event intended to recognise them because a terrible mission-related fact threatens to undo everything they’ve accomplished.

Pugh is now enjoying a high thanks to his tremendous achievements over the last few years. After making her stage debut as Lady Macbeth’s lead in 2016, she achieved international popularity with Fighting With My Family.

She played professional wrestler Paige in that before playing Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed Little Women adaption and the horror classic Midsommar. She received both an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award nomination for the latter.

She is now starring with Harry Styles in the Olivia Wilde film Don’t Worry Darling, which is still in theatres.

She is also a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played Yelena Belova, a Black Widow assassin, in Black Widow and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the July 2024 film Thunderbolts, she is expected to reprise the part.

Alexander Skarsgrd, a Swedish actor, is also joining the cast as a co-star with Pugh and is directing the film.

His most recent appearance was in Robert Eggers’ violent Viking epic The Northman. He received both a Golden Globe and an Emmy for Big Little Lies. Rose Gilroy is writing the script; she most recently wrote Project Artemis, which Apple TV+ purchased for more than $100 million.

Production will be handled by Jennifer Fox, who served as producer on George Clooney’s Oscar-nominated courtroom drama Michael Clayton.

The Wonder, Oppenheimer (costarring Christopher Nolan), and the eagerly awaited Dune: Part Two for Denis Villeneuve are Pugh’s upcoming roles.

