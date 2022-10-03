Gauri Khan is a ‘middle-class Punjabi girl,’ says Farah Khan

Gauri Khan is still a middle-class Punjabi girl.

She hasn’t changed at all.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991.

Advertisement

Gauri Khan, the actress who appeared in Khan’s design series Dream Homes, is still a middle-class Punjabi girl, according to actor and choreographer Farah Khan.

For a very long time, Farah and Gauri have been good friends. On the beach in Goa, they first met. When asked about their initial encounter, Farah recalled: “We bonded literally in the ocean. We all got along like a house on fire, so I started to feel like I had reconnected with some really old college or high school friends. I’ve known her for 32 years, starting in 1990.

The best quality of Khan, according to her, is that she hasn’t changed at all. This is an excellent and uncommon quality to find in Bollywood, where fame, wealth, and adoring fans are common. She has continued to be a Punjabi girl from the middle class. That, in my opinion, is what I like most about her.

Gauri’s motherhood is praised by Farah as well: “She maintains a lovely home. Her kids are gorgeous. She manages every aspect. I’ve seen her with her mother, parents, and other family members. She is a yaaron ka yaar and highly family-oriented. If she becomes your buddy, she will remain so forever.

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991.

Also Read Gauri Khan reveals son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie in family Gauri Khan discussed her and Shah Rukh Khan's kid AbRam Khan in...