‘Green Lantern’ TV show set to be redeveloped but with reduced budget

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is redeveloping the Green Lantern television series after previously shelving it.

The show, which has been in development since 2019, would focus on John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes.

Moreover, showrunner and writer Seth Grahame-Smith left the project after finishing the first season’s screenplay in the name of creative change.

Grahame-Smith, who was hired as writer and showrunner the same year that Green Lantern was revealed, reportedly opted to leave the project after observing many changes at HBO Max, its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, producers Warner Bros. Television, and most recently DC Comics.

The article adds that the DC U-turn on Green occurred at a key moment when the showrunners were initially focused on filming the superhero series centered on Alan Scott, an openly gay character, alongside a “multitude of other Lanterns — from comic book favorites to never-before-seen heroes.”

With Walter Hamada’s resignation from DC Comics, John Stewart returned to launch the series.

When HBO Max first announced the show in October 2019, it was expected to be one of the “biggest DC shows ever made,” with a budget of approximately $120 million.

However, as a result of the current financial restructuring, the approved budget for the show is anticipated to be significantly lower than the initial estimate.

