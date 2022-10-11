Hadiqa Kiani shares heartbreaking stories of flood victims

A massive flood devastated one-third of Pakistan, killing hundreds and destroying thousands of homes.

Hadiqa Kiani is working to rebuild 200 homes that were damaged by the floods.

She has been gathering donations and giving them to the waiting people through Vaseelah e Raah.

Advertisement

The current state of Pakistan is the worst in its history in every way. And to top it all off, a massive flood devastated one-third of the nation, killing hundreds and destroying thousands of homes. Since then, a lot of people have risen forward and have been fighting for the victims’ rights. NGOs have increased their efforts, while people like Hadiqa Kiani have made significant contributions to aiding those who are currently in need.

In her recent interview, Hadiqa Kiani discussed how she has been assisting those affected by the disaster through Vaseelah e Raah. She has been gathering donations and giving them to the waiting people in the form of food, blankets, charpais, and carpets. Her largest undertaking, though, is to rebuild 200 homes that were damaged by the floods.

Also Read Hadiqa Kiani seeks funds for flood victims on her own initiative Pakistani singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani has launched the Vaseela campaign. She urged everyone...

Hadiqa also related the heartbreaking tales of the flood-affected regions. She described how she contracted an eye infection and how local children are battling skin conditions and other illnesses as a result of the stagnant, tainted flood water. She continued by saying that many individuals lack suitable clothing, and youngsters lack shoes, causing their feet to become like stone.

Hadiqa additionally revealed that she learned of a pregnant woman who was stuck nearby. Her husband attempted to get her aid by putting her in a cart and removing her from the scene, but after two and a half hours she and her infant both passed away on the cart.

There are no medical facilities in those places. In an affected area, Hadiqa and her team received medications, which were administered by doctors from the Pakistani Army. Since that time, however, both malaria medications and medications for snake bites have been rendered obsolete.

Advertisement

Hadiqa Kiani is now awaiting further funding to begin construction on 100 additional homes. On 100 homes, construction has already commenced. This is how you can support Hadiqa’s initiatives for the rehabilitation of impacted individuals.

Also Read Hadiqa Kiani works hard to rebuild houses for flood victims Hadiqa is a senior and accomplished Pakistani singer. Kiani works hard to...