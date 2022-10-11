Hareem Shah receives protection after death threats

Hareem Shah petitioned the Sindh High Court for security for her protection.

TikTok’s lawyer argued that she had received threats via unidentified phone calls and social media accounts.

Hareem was placed on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) radar early this year on suspicion of money laundering.

The court has awarded protection to TikToker and Pakistan’s queen of controversy, Hareem Shah after she petitioned the Sindh High Court for security for her protection.

Today, according to the article, the Sindh High Court heard Shah’s appeal for security clearance. Her appeal was considered by a single-member bench chaired by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar.

The attorney for the TikToker argued that Shah was concerned for his safety in two different situations. The attorney noted that the petitioner received threats via unidentified phone calls and social media accounts.

In addition, according to Shah’s attorney, Hareem has been intimidated and pursued, and a letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary requesting that the court provide her with security due to security concerns.

The court approved the plea and ordered the Chief Secretary to provide security for Hareem Shah.

The high court approved Shah’s seven-day protective bail last week in relation to his arrest by federal authorities in a money laundering investigation. Hareem’s attorney argued that she had returned to her own country and was eager to cooperate with the FIA investigation.

Hareem was placed on the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) radar early this year on suspicion of money laundering after posting a video of herself clutching significant amounts of foreign currency on TikTok, which again went viral.

