Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hareem Shah talks about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Death

Hareem Shah talks about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Death

Articles
Advertisement
Hareem Shah talks about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Death

Hareem Shah talks about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Death

Advertisement
  • Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah married Bilal Shah recently. Due to social media criticism, Hareem has avoided social media and controversies.
  • In Nadir Ali’s podcast, she discussed Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain who died due to trolling.
  • Hareem said we can ignore the public’s trolling but can’t bear trolling by someone closer to us like a wife or husband.
Advertisement

Popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah married Bilal Shah lately. They frequently visit Pakistan. Due to social media criticism, Hareem Shah has avoided social media and controversies.

In Nadir Ali’s podcast, Hareem discussed Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who died due to social media’s negativity. She said, “people have a lot of negativity, I don’t pay heed to trolling because people troll a lot, the reason why I don’t pay heed to trolls, because, I have seen many media persons who lost lives after being trolled like, recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was so happy and came in your show with his wife, he was fine and okay, I also talked with him along with my husband, but sooner I saw him dying, don’t you think he died because of the trolling.”

Added, “We can ignore public’s trolling but we can’t bear trolling by someone who is closer to us like wife or husband for example if my husband will troll me or spread my nudes then I will be shattered and these things break the trust of the person and the person breaks from inside.”

Here is the link to when Hareem Shah talks with sympathy for Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Take a look:

Also Read

Throwback: Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that goes viral
Throwback: Hareem Shah to Alizeh Shah dance videos that goes viral

Among the famous people who have never shied away from providing entertainment...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Madelyn Cline claims she is 'Happily Taken' following Chase Stokes split
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan have a sweet wish for Sidharth & Kiara
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting
Michelle Yeoh refused to retire although her roles were getting "smaller"  
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story