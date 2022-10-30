Hareem Shah talks about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s Death

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah married Bilal Shah recently. Due to social media criticism, Hareem has avoided social media and controversies.

Popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah married Bilal Shah lately. They frequently visit Pakistan. Due to social media criticism, Hareem Shah has avoided social media and controversies.

In Nadir Ali’s podcast, Hareem discussed Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who died due to social media’s negativity. She said, “people have a lot of negativity, I don’t pay heed to trolling because people troll a lot, the reason why I don’t pay heed to trolls, because, I have seen many media persons who lost lives after being trolled like, recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was so happy and came in your show with his wife, he was fine and okay, I also talked with him along with my husband, but sooner I saw him dying, don’t you think he died because of the trolling.”

Added, “We can ignore public’s trolling but we can’t bear trolling by someone who is closer to us like wife or husband for example if my husband will troll me or spread my nudes then I will be shattered and these things break the trust of the person and the person breaks from inside.”

